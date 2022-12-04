Marcus Mariota start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Marcus Mariota continues to be the Atlanta Falcons’ quarterback following four-straight games with fewer than 200 passing yards and a 60.1 percent completion rate. The Falcons face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13, as Mariota will continue to be on thin ice starting over rookie third-round draft pick Desmond Ridder.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota

Mariota completed 15-of-25 passes for 174 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the Falcons’ 19-13 Week 12 loss to the Washington Commanders. With another week of very limited fantasy production, Mariota enters as the overall QB18 against a Steelers defense that just held Matt Ryan to under 200 yards passing, one touchdown and one interception.

On the ground, Mariota’s keeping himself in fantasy football relevance among NFL quarterbacks: 421 rushing yards (sixth) on 82 attempts, averaging 5.1 YPA with four total rushing TDs (sixth).

Start or sit in Week 13?

Mariota should stay on fantasy benches in Week 13, as the eighth-year QB is one more bad outing away from getting benched for the Falcons.