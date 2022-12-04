Cordarrelle Patterson start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons are tied with the New York Giants for the third-most rushing attempts per game in 2022, and for good reason. A running game that features Cordarrelle Patterson, Marcus Mariota and Tyler Allgeier was built to withstand that volume. However, the Falcons are coming off a bad loss in Week 12 where the passing game likely should have been the priority.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Patterson failed to get much going in last week’s 19-13 loss to the Washington Commanders. The Falcons’ veteran Swiss army knife was held to 11 rushing attempts for 52 yards and zero touchdowns while hauling in just three receptions for 19 yards. He’ll enter Week 13 as the overall RB31, in what should be a better rushing matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It was Patterson’s third scoreless game since his emphatic return from IR in Week 9. The 31-year-old running back has been splitting work with rookie ball carrier Allgeier, along with a few touches to Caleb Huntley. Look for Patterson to bounce back against the Steelers in the passing game, and get the edge on his backfield partners.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Start Patterson as an upside RB3/flex in Week 13.