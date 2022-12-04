Tyler Allgeier start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons have continued to utilize their backfield in different ways throughout the season, but Tyler Allgeier has maintained consistent volume in the rotation. Allgeier has posted at least eight rushing attempts for 20 yards every game since Week 4. The rookie running back will have a great opportunity to score fantasy points against a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that just gave up 86 rushing yards and a TD to Jonathan Taylor in Week 12.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

Allgeier led the Falcons in rushing last week against the Washington Commanders — racking up 54 yards on 11 attempts. It was his second-straight 50-yard performance, despite splitting work with Cordarrelle Patterson. While Allgeier is capable of springing off a few long runs in each game, he concedes essentially all of the receiving value to Patterson.

Coming in as the overall RB33 in the Week 13 rankings, Allgeier will get a plus matchup in terms of volume, but not so much in the touchdown category.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Allgeier can be started as a desperation RB3/FLEX play, assuming the carries will be distributed the same for another week.