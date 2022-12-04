Drake London start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons will battle the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13, following a loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 12. The Falcons hope to improve in the passing game after finishing with 15 completions for 174 yards. Drake London was second in team receiving with two catches for 29 yards and zero touchdowns. He’ll get an opportunity to bounce back when Atlanta hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Drake London

London was coming off of two-straight games with a touchdown in Weeks 10 and 11, but has only eight receptions in three weeks. He ranks as the overall WR38 in fantasy football in Week 13, with 5.6 standard fantasy points per contest in his rookie season.

While it hasn’t quite been the campaign that London or any Falcons pass-catcher had hoped for, there is still a favorable slate ahead for fantasy football purposes. Following a week where the Steelers allowed 22 receptions for 199 yards and one touchdown to the Colts’ wide receivers, London has a terrific chance to find the end zone as Atlanta’s clear-cut No. 1 weapon in the passing game with Kyle Pitts sidelined.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Start London in Week 13 against the Steelers’ pass defense.