Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

If you drafted Russell Wilson in fantasy football this year, you have every right to be angry, but you can take solace in the fact you didn’t pay him $57 million this year like the Broncos did. Here is a look at whether Wilson should be in your starting lineup in Week 13.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Wilson has been one of the most disappointing players in the NFL this season, especially given the five-year, $243 million contract he signed with the Broncos this offseason. He ranks 17th in passing yards and 28th in passing touchdowns. Denver ranks in the bottom 10 in the league in yards per game, and dead last in points per game (14.3). It won’t get any easier on the road against the Ravens.

Wilson may be without receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler on Sunday against a Ravens defense that ranks 12th in points per game against. Baltimore does, however, allow the sixth-most passing yards per game in the NFL. That likely won’t matter, though, as the Broncos look like a team without a cause, and Wilson may be without some of his top weapons. It’s hard to advocate for starting him under these circumstances.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Wilson should sit in season-long fantasy and DFS. Sticking with him just isn’t worth the agony anymore. There are much better options out there whose floors are not as low as Wilson’s.