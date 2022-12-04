Latavius Murray start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Latavius Murray has become the Broncos' featured back, vaulting his fantasy value despite Denver’s overall offensive struggles. Here is a look at whether he should remain in your fantasy football starting lineup against a tough Ravens defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Latavius Murray

Murray continues to get plenty of touches in the Broncos’ offense: he has carried the ball 30 times over the last two games, totaling 141 yards and a touchdown on the ground. His 13-carry, 92-yard performance last week is reason to believe he’s a real fantasy force going forward. He’s going to get plenty of touches again on Sunday, especially if Jerry Jeudy and/or KJ Hamler can’t go, but he will face a stiff test from the Ravens’ defense.

Baltimore allows just 82 rushing yards per game, second-best in the NFL. Unsurprisingly then, they allow the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game against opposing running backs. While this likely means Murray will not repeat his 7.1 yards per carry performance from Week 12, he’s still going to get enough touches to be a valuable fantasy piece this week.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Murray should start in season-long fantasy and DFS. There is no doubt Murray has a tough matchup this week, but the Broncos' offense is likely to lean on him, giving him a dozen or more opportunities to rack up yards and perhaps find the end zone.