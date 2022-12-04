Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Courtland Sutton has been a rare bright spot for an otherwise disappointing Broncos offense this season. Could potential injuries to other Denver receivers help or hurt his fantasy value in Week 13? Here’s a look at whether to start or sit Sutton in your fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

Sutton has strung together three straight solid fantasy performances, catching at least five passes for at least 66 yards in each game. While he has failed to find the end zone since Week 4, he could get a good chance this week. Fellow receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler did not practice on Wednesday, calling their Sunday availability into question. If one or both are out, Sutton could get more red-zone looks. Of course, he also may get more attention from the Ravens’ secondary if that is the case as well.

Baltimore boasts a stingy run defense, but a porous pass defense. They allow 253.8 passing yards per game, the sixth-worst in the NFL and allow the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers (39.15). Overall, conditions are favorable for Sutton to continue his consistently solid stretch while adding the upside of a potential touchdown against a struggling Ravens secondary.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Sutton should start in season-long fantasy and DFS. While the Broncos’ passing game is nothing to write home about, Sutton should get most of their production on Sunday, which could spell a big day against a lacking Ravens pass defense.