Greg Dulcich start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Just like the Broncos’ offense as a whole, Greg Dulcich has struggled lately. Can he get back on track in Week 13 against the Ravens, warranting a starting spot in your fantasy football lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Greg Dulcich

Dulcich’s four-catch, 87-yard performance against the Jaguars in his second game of the season inspired confidence. His performances since then have inspired anything but. Over his last three games, Dulcich has caught just seven passes for 52 yards and zero touchdowns. In fact, he doesn’t have a touchdown this season. It won’t get easier against the Ravens on Sunday.

Baltimore allows the 12th-least fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends (10.87). Unless the Ravens allow Dulcich to find the end zone on Sunday, there is little reason to believe he presents much fantasy upside in Week 13. Given the fact he has yet to find the end zone this season, don’t bet on that happening.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Dulcich should sit in season-long fantasy and DFS. There are tight ends with much greater upside and a much greater chance of finding the end zone. Go with one of them rather than Dulcich in Week 13.