Gus Edwards start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Ravens made clear in Week 12 that Gus Edwards is still their bell cow back when healthy. Will they continue to feed him in Week 13, necessitating a starting spot in your fantasy lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Gus Edwards

Edwards has become a key feature in the Ravens' offense, garnering 43 carries in the three games he’s appeared in. After a one-month hiatus, he returned last week to rush for 52 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. While J.K. Dobbins was activated from the IR this week, it remains unlikely he will return to action by Week 13. That means Edwards is likely to continue getting double-digit carries, including several in the red zone.

The Broncos rank in the bottom half of the league in rushing yards per game allowed, but still allow the 12th-fewest fantasy points per game against opposing running backs. Edwards does not have an easy matchup, but he’s likely in line for another 12-15 carries, which should give him a good shot at finding the end zone.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Edwards should start in season-long fantasy and sit in DFS. His value and dependability are too high to be sitting him in daily fantasy, but depending on your DFS strategy, you may opt to go for a RB with higher upside.