Devin Duvernay start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay has struggled to produce lately and gets a tough matchup against the Broncos on Sunday. Should he be in your fantasy starting lineup in Week 13?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Devin Duvernay

Duvernay has been a fantasy dud this season. Over his last three games, he has totaled just five catches for 31 yards. Over his last five games, he has just 11 catches for 104 yards. He’s been targeted fewer than three times per game in that stretch. His 10 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown this season are not significant enough to bump up his fantasy value. As if Duvernay needed more bad news, he matches up with a tough Broncos defense this week.

Denver allows the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing receivers (26.85), an even worse omen for Duvernay who has clearly fallen out of favor with QB Lamar Jackson. Unless Duvernay’s downward trend, and the Broncos’ defensive trend simultaneously reverse, there is little reason to consider starting Duvernay this week.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Duvernay should sit in season-long fantasy and DFS. He has almost no upside and has a terrible matchup. Go with someone else at this critical point in the fantasy season.