Demarcus Robinson start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Demarcus Robinson’s boom-or-bust fantasy production makes him a scary option down the stretch. Here is a look at whether he should start or sit in your Week 13 fantasy lineup as his Ravens take on the Broncos.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Demarcus Robinson

Robinson is the scariest kind of fantasy player: he makes or breaks your week. In Week 10, he caught one pass for 12 yards. In Week 12, he caught one pass for 17 yards. Sandwiched between those two performances, he caught nine passes for 128 yards. Which version of Robinson will we get in Week 13? Lean toward the bust-type performance given the Broncos’ tough pass defense.

Denver allows the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, which does not bode well for another Robinson boom performance. Adding that to the already risky proposition of starting someone as inconsistent as him in fantasy this late in the season means you should probably look elsewhere for your receiving corps.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Robinson should sit in season-long fantasy and DFS. There’s way too great a risk Robinson lays an egg and ruins your entire week, especially against the Broncos’ stout pass defense. While he’s shown himself capable of breakout performances, don’t fall for it in Week 13.