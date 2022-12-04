NFL playoff picture: What does Commanders-Giants mean for NFC standings

The Washington Commanders and New York Giants face off in a critical Week 13 matchup. The NFC East rivals kick off at 1 p.m. ET on FOX and the game will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The Commanders are a 2.5-point road favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Washington is 7-5 and sitting in last place in the NFC East. They’ve won three straight and face the Giants two straight games with a bye week in between. New York is 7-4 and sitting in third place in the division. In between their games with Washington, they host the Eagles, which makes this stretch critical for them.

The Giants are three games back of the first place Eagles in the NFC East and currently sit sixth overall in the NFC. The Commanders are 3.5 games back of Philadelphia in the division and sit in seventh place with the final wild card spot, a half game back of the Eagles.

If the Commanders win this game, they will move into sixth place and the Giants will drop into seventh place. The Giants would drop to eighth place with a loss and a Seahawks win. If New York wins the game, they would remain in sixth place. Even if the Cowboys lose, the Giants lose the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Tiebreaker implications

The winner of this game takes the head-to-head tiebreaker edge. These two teams meet again in two weeks at FedEx Field, so that will loom large after this game.