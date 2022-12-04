Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Trevor Lawrence has been among the fantasy football names finding their stride at the right moment. As the Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to face the Detroit Lions in Week 13, fantasy managers might consider starting the second-year pro as the race for the fantasy football playoffs heats up. We break down Lawrence’s fantasy matchup this week and determine whether his upside presents a case to start him in fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Over the past two weeks, Lawrence has continued to justify being selected as the number one overall pick from last year’s draft. The second-year signal-caller finished with his second-most passing yards in a game after completing 29-of-37 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Ravens. His 24.94 fantasy points in Week 12 marked back-to-back performances with 20+ fantasy points while also marking the third-straight game without an interception. Lawrence is heating up at the right moment as he has a favorable matchup on deck this week.

The Lions allow the most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks and allow an average of 259.9 passing yards per game, which is the 29th-ranked pass defense in the NFL. This week’s matchup has the makings of a sneaky shootout between two capable offenses, which in turn should only elevate Lawrence’s fantasy ceiling. Josh Allen finished with 253 passing yards and two touchdowns on Thanksgiving versus this defense, and the number of weapons around Lawrence should mean the signal-caller can replicate the same type of success in Week 13.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Lawrence is a start in Week 13 as he’s finding his stride at the right moment with a very favorable matchup on deck this week. Fire up the second-year pro in lineups as fantasy managers look to secure their ticket into the fantasy football postseason.