Zay Jones start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars have won two of their last three games as they prepare to face the Detroit Lions in Week 13. The Jaguars' offensive resurgence has resulted in the likes of Zay Jones having big performances in the box score, which arguably makes him worth a look in fantasy leagues. Does the veteran wideout make sense as a starter for Week 13?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Zay Jones

Jones posted a career-high 11 catches for 145 yards in last week’s win over the Ravens, giving him 27.5 PPR fantasy points on the day. His fantasy total marked a season-high for him and was just the second game in which finished with 20+ fantasy points. Overall, the Jaguars' offense has seemingly found its stride over the past couple of weeks and it resulted in the likes of Jones reaping the benefits from a fantasy perspective. But can he make it three straight efficient games with the Lions on deck?

Detroit gives up the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers and they are ranked just 29th in pass defense, so the opportunity lies ahead for him to exploit a leaky secondary. But given that last week was just his fifth instance of finishing with double-digit fantasy points, fantasy managers should temper their expectations heading into Sunday. Additionally, Jones has been limited throughout practice this week with a chest injury, so it remains to be seen whether it will have any impact on his performance or the number of snaps in Week 13.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Jones’ seismic performance last week likely made the shrewd fantasy managers that started him very happy, but the chance of that type of production happening again seems slim. Still, given the favorable matchup this week, he is a viable starter with more of a WR3 or flex appeal in lineups, so fantasy managers may start him accordingly.