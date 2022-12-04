Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to notch back-to-back wins for just the second time this season as they face the Detroit Lions in Week 13. The Lions boast one of the most susceptible pass defenses in the league, which sets up the chance for an opposing receiver to post a get-right game. After a quiet performance last week, does Christian Kirk make sense as a fantasy starter for Week 13?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Christian Kirk

After two monster performances in Weeks 9 and 10, Kirk had a relatively quiet game in last week’s win over the Ravens. It wasn’t for a lack of opportunities, however, as Kirk seemingly could not get on the same page with Trevor Lawrence for a large part of the game. Jacksonville’s top wideout also left for a brief amount of time with an injury before returning to the contest. Despite the subpar performance last week, Kirk has a strong chance to post a get-right game in Week 13.

The Lions allow an average of 25.3 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, which is the fourth-most points allowed to the position this season. They also rank just 29th in pass defense by giving up an average of 259.9 passing yards per game, and just last week they allowed Isaiah McKenzie to total 96 yards on six receptions. Kirk should not post consistent duds given that the Jaguars, and namely Trevor Lawrence, have begun to find their stride to close out the season. A showdown against one of the most susceptible pass defenses in the NFL should spark a bounce-back performance.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Kirk was quiet last week but has a solid chance to bounce back in full versus the Lions in Week 13. Fire him up as a starter in fantasy leagues accordingly.