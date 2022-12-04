Evan Engram start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Detroit Lions in Week 13 as they seek back-to-back wins following a clutch victory in Week 12. Despite Jacksonville’s recent efficiency on offense, it has largely been without the impact from tight end Evan Engram. Can the veteran get back on track with a matchup versus the Lions' defense this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars TE Evan Engram

To say that it’s been a rough patch for Engram over the past couple of weeks would be an understatement. The veteran tight end has compiled just five receptions for 26 yards on seven targets in his last three games, and he’s now gone three straight games with under 5.0 PPR fantasy points in each outing. Prior to his recent dry spell, Engram had largely been a consistent target for Trevor Lawrence and will look to get back into rhythm as he faces the Lions on Sunday. But does Detroit’s defense set him up for a get-right game in Week 13?

The Lions allow an average of 9.4 fantasy points per game to tight ends, which is the fourth-most in the NFL. They also allow an average of 259.9 passing yards per game which ranks 29th among all teams. While it’s clear that there are others above Engram in the pecking order, the resurgent play of Lawrence should mean that any of his weapons can reap the benefits of an efficient offense. Especially given that the tight-end spot is a barren position in fantasy football, Engram’s upside could be worth taking a chance on.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Despite a rough stretch over the past month, Engram could not ask for a better opponent to post a bounce-back performance against. Unless fantasy managers have a clear-cut starter at the tight end spot, Engram is worth a start in Week 13 with solid upside in this matchup versus Detroit.