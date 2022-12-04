Jared Goff start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions saw their three-game winning streak snapped on Thanksgiving, but they will look to get back into the win column as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. Quarterback Jared Goff has largely been a viable fantasy option on any given week this season, but does he make sense as a starter versus the Jaguars this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff

Despite Detroit’s win streak being snapped against the Bills, Goff still posted a strong stat line against Buffalo’s daunting defense. The former number-one overall pick threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions in the close loss, which should invoke some confidence as he faces a much more favorable opponent in the Jaguars this week. Goff’s fantasy ceiling could be raised even further as reports have surfaced that wideout Jameson Williams, who was taken in the first round by Detroit in this year’s draft, might make his NFL debut on Sunday.

The Jaguars’ defense is much less intimidating in comparison to the Bills, and in particular, they have also been accommodating to opposing quarterbacks. Jacksonville allows 18.7 fantasy points per game to opposing signal-callers, which is seventh-most in the NFL. They also allow 248.1 passing yards per game, which is the 25th-ranked pass defense in the league. After holding his own versus the Bills last week, Goff should be set up with excellent upside versus the Jaguars this week.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Goff continues to be a solid fantasy option on a given week and that trend continues on Sunday against the Jaguars. If fantasy managers have an open spot in their lineup, fire up the Lions signal-caller who should be able to hold his own once again versus Jacksonville.