Jamaal Williams start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions will look to get back into the win column once more following their close defeat on Thanksgiving, and they play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. The Lions continue to run with their dual-threat combination in the backfield, and Jamaal Williams has built a knack for finding the end zone no matter the opponent. Can he continue the trend and make the case as a fantasy starter in Week 13?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jamaal Williams

Williams faced a tough matchup against the Bills on Thanksgiving and managed to salvage the day with a double-digit fantasy performance. The Lions' tailback had 10.6 PPR fantasy points thanks to another rushing score, marking three-straight contests with a score coming on the ground. It’s clear that Williams won’t make a name for himself based on PPR production alone, but his knack for finding the endzone seems like a rushing score is now a given every week. Based on the matchup on deck for Week 13, that trend should continue once more on Sunday.

The Jaguars are largely average against the run, ranking 15th with an average of 114.8 rushing yards per game allowed. Jacksonville also surrenders an average of 0.9 rushing touchdowns per game, which ranks 14th in the NFL. While it’s clear that any type of receiving yardage will go toward fellow backfield teammate D’Andre Swift, fantasy managers cannot ignore the fact that Williams more or less gets the nod when it comes to goal-line opportunities. While finishing as a high-end play may not be feasible given his lack of receptions, he’s at worst a solid flex play each week given his knack for finding the end zone.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Williams remains a viable fantasy option each week as a solid flex option, with potential RB2 upside. Fire him up as a starter this week with the hope that he continues to find the endzone once more.