D’Andre Swift start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from their close Thanksgiving loss as they play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. Some good news could benefit the Lions this week as running back D’Andre Swift has been left off the injury report this week, which could in turn lead to more snaps on the field. Does the tailback make sense to include in starting lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB D’Andre Swift

Swift has been battling injuries all season long but the light at the end of the tunnel appears to be near. The Lions' tailback has been taken off the injury report, and perhaps as a result he will see a larger percentage of snaps going forward. He hasn’t played more than 50 percent of the snaps since Week 8 and it’s no secret that he has been ceding goal-line scoring opportunities to fellow backfield teammate Jamaal Williams. While Swift continues to remain involved in the passing game, Williams has been the go-to option on the ground and has found the end zone much more often in comparison.

Perhaps now that Swift is as healthy as he’s been this season, he will slowly garner the volume of touches that fantasy managers expected coming into the start of the year. He has a solid matchup on deck with the Jaguars, who rank 15th in run defense and allow 17.3 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. But until Swift eats into the carries that Williams has commanded all season long, at best the former is best suited as an RB3 with some flex appeal.

Start or sit in Week 13?

It remains to be seen whether being left off the injury report leads to more opportunities for Swift, but until then he remains an RB3 with flex upside in leagues going forward. He is still worth a start this week given his advantage in the passing game over his backfield teammate in Williams.