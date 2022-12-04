Deshaun Watson start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

After serving an 11-game suspension, Deshaun Watson is slated to make his debut for the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 of the 2022-23 NFL season. With the Jacoby Brissett era likely in the rearview, can Watson salvage the Browns’ disappointing 4-7 campaign? It all begins with a lowly Houston Texans matchup on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Watson missed the entire 2021-22 season and hasn’t played in an official game since January 2021. He did appear briefly for the Browns in the preseason, but definitely showed obvious signs of rust. With numerous weeks to prepare and get more acquainted to the offense, Watson is an intriguing fantasy football option.

The Houston defense has been the 24th-worst against the pass this season, which will provide Watson with a golden opportunity to rack up significant yardage and fantasy points against his former franchise. The 27-year-old was a top-five fantasy quarterback in 2020, and he will likely revert to that as he goes through these latter weeks of the season. Look for Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Njoku’s fantasy value to soar with Watson running the offense moving forward.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Watson has QB1 potential against the Texans in Week 13. Start him.