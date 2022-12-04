Kareem Hunt start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns eked out a 23-17 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12 of the NFL season. Kareem Hunt tallied just five rushing attempts for 15 yards and zero touchdowns, while only catching one pass for six yards working as the team’s No. 2 running back behind Nick Chubb. Is Hunt anything more than a solid handcuff for fantasy rosters as we enter the final stretch of the 2022-23 regular season?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB Kareem Hunt

If you thought Hunt was having a rough go of things to kick off his sixth campaign, think again. After the fantasy community rallied around the 27-year-old ball carrier to be a potential league-winner in the second half of the season, the production has been even worse.

Hunt has 10-plus rushing attempts in just one game since Week 5 and has just 6.6 total touches in his previous three appearances. The Browns have a favorable matchup against the Houston Texans in Week 13, where Hunt could find a seam to the end zone for the first time since Week 7.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Hunt is a boom-or-bust RB3/flex option in Week 13 but will continue to be an afterthought as long as Chubb is active.