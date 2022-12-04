Donovan Peoples-Jones start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

As we continue to marvel at the successful campaign that Donovan Peoples-Jones has put together with the Cleveland Browns, it is possible that the best is yet to come for the 23-year-old, as well as the remaining members of the Browns receiving corps. Peoples-Jones is having the best season of his three-year career, hauling in 42 receptions for 593 yards and one touchdown.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

In Cleveland’s 23-17 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, DPJ produced one of his worst lines of the 2022-23 regular season — two catches on four targets for 16 yards and zero touchdowns. Better days are ahead for the young wideout, however, as Deshaun Watson steps in at quarterback in Week 13 against a lowly Houston Texans team.

Time will tell whether Watson’s QB presence will heighten or worsen Peoples-Jones’ overall value for the remainder of the 2022-23 regular season, but Sunday should give fantasy managers a clearer picture of what to expect from the Cleveland pass-catchers moving forward.

Start or sit in Week 13?

While it may take a week or two for this offense to take shape, Peoples-Jones could be Watson’s top weapon as a vertical threat. DPJ is an intriguing flex option against Houston.