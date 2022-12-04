Kyle Allen start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans will start Kyle Allen at quarterback for a Week 13 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Allen replaced the struggling Davis Mills under center in Week 12, as he went on to complete 26-of-39 passes for 215 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the Texans’ 30-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Allen will hope to turn things around against Cleveland in his second start of the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB Kyle Allen

The Texans’ QB switch a couple of weeks ago mostly gave a glimmer of hope to fantasy managers that needed more from the likes of Dameon Pierce, Brandon Cooks and Nico Collins. Obviously, the production of each player has remained static after one showing by Allen. The Browns are allowing 216.1 passing yards per game in 2022, so Allen is in danger of a repeat.

On a brighter note, Allen was sixth among NFL QBs in Week 12 with 39 total passing attempts, and ninth in completions (26). The volume will sneak him into fantasy relevance moving forward, as long he can limit his interceptions.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Bench Allen as a QB2 in Week 13 against the Browns’ middle-of-the-road defense.