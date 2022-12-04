Dameon Pierce start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce enters Week 13 as the projected RB14 in fantasy football with a matchup against the Cleveland Browns next on the docket. After lighting up the fantasy football world for a majority of the 2022-23 regular season, Pierce is coming off back-to-back dud performances as the primary ball carrier in a dismal Houston offense. The rookie sensation will look to get back on track against one of the league’s worst run defenses in Week 13.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Dameon Pierce

In Week 12’s loss to the Miami Dolphins, Pierce finished with eight yards on five rushing attempts, while catching three passes for eight yards in the worst fantasy outing of his young career.

These things tend to happen when a running back’s team is usually playing from behind, but considering such has been the case for this 1-9-1 team all year, it is definitely worrisome for Pierce fantasy managers trying to hash out their best plan of action in the new week. The Browns are coming off a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where the defense allowed 64 yards to Rachaad White out of the backfield.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Pierce should return to form in Week 13. Look for the Houston RB to find the end zone.