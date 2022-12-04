Nico Collins start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Nico Collins has led the Houston Texans in targets for three-straight weeks and will have another chance to produce in Week 13 against the Cleveland Browns. Collins racked up a season-high six catches, on nine targets for 44 yards in the Week 12 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The second-year wideout is set to break out, but will it ever happen with either of the Texans’ quarterbacks?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Nico Collins

Collins has been viewed as a serviceable WR3/flex in PPR formats, exceeding double-digit PPR fantasy points in two of the last three weeks. It appears that he’s starting to live up to some of the expectations that the fantasy football gurus had for him in the preseason. The caveat: He only has one TD on the year, with only two 60-plus yard outings.

It’s evident that Collins has been the consistent No. 1 wide receiver for the Texans, despite the misconception that he’s behind Brandin Cooks in the passing game. Closely monitor Collins, as he’s currently sparking a ton of interest as the only Houston player along with Dameon Pierce that has an existing fantasy upside.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Collins is the Texans WR to start in fantasy football. That said, he may not offer much outside of high-floor production.