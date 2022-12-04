Mike White start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Quarterback Mike White seems to have earned the starting job for the New York Jets for the time being. The Jets have had a real issue at quarterback throughout the season, and if they can get someone to just limit turnover and move the ball, they have a real shot at competing for a playoff spot. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Mike White

In his first game as the starting quarterback this year, White was 22-28 for 315 yards and three touchdowns. That’s as good of a season debut that a backup could have. In three starts last year, White showed his ability to boost the passing game. I think he can earn the starting job for at least the rest of the season with a good upcoming few weeks.

The Vikings' passing defense is the worst in the NFL. They’re allowing 276.1 passing yards per game which ranks last in the NFL. We saw them allow Mac Jones to throw for 382 yards on Thanksgiving which was the most of his career. They have their struggles but have still been able to pull out a ton of victories.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, White should start.