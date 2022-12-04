Garrett Wilson start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson has the tools to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in a few seasons. Bad quarterback play hurt him through the first half of the season, but we should see his numbers skyrocket with Mike White at quarterback. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Garrett Wilson

In 11 games, Wilson has 49 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns. As I said above, bad quarterback play has held his stats back all season. This past week, Wilson had five receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns. I think we will see more weeks like that moving forward. Next season, he will be a steal in fantasy football drafts.

The Vikings are allowing 276.1 passing yards per game which ranks last in the NFL. The fact that they are 10-2 with that bad of a passing defense is surprising, but they have been decent in the red zone. They also have one of the best offenses in the NFL. With what Mac Jones did to the Vikings' defense on Thanksgiving, I expect a big day from the Jets' passing offense Sunday.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Wilson should start.