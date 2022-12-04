Zonovan Knight start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

We are in Week 13 of the NFL season. The New York Jets will hit the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings in a non-conference matchup. The Jets have a new quarterback under center in Mike White but are still getting bit by the injury bug. Starting running back Michael Carter is doubtful for Sunday’s game, and backup James Robinson was a healthy scratch last week. Rookie running back Zonovan “Bam” Knight saw a lot of work in relief last week and could be in line for a higher workload against Minnesota.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Zonovan Knight

Week 12 was the first game that Knight played this season. With Carter and Robinson both sidelined, Knight had 14 carries for 69 yards. He also brought in all three of his targets for 34 yards. Knight would be a risky play if Carter doesn’t suit up, but he does have upside from the anticipated workload. His small sample size could be misleading, but still, keep him in the back of your head if you are desperate.

Start or sit in Week 13?

The Minnesota defense is allowing the 12th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Knight should remain on the bench if Carter is active, as he would be too risky to trust. If Carter is ruled inactive, Knight could be a sneaky flex play depending on what New York decides to do with Robinson.