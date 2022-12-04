Elijah Moore start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

It has been a rough season for wide receiver Elijah Moore. But it has been that way for all of the receivers in New York as their quarterback play has struggled. With the new change, Moore could see his numbers continue to increase. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Elijah Moore

In 10 games this year, Moore has 20 receptions for 284 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown came this past week in their matchup with the Chicago Bears. Moore had been outspoken on his frustrations with his involvement in the offense and not getting the ball as much as he’d like. With Mike White as the starting quarterback, I’d expect Moore to get the ball an increased amount.

The Vikings' passing defense has been atrocious this season. They’re allowing 276.1 passing yards per game which ranks last in the NFL. We saw how bad they've been on national television against the New England Patriots. They allowed Mac Jones to throw for a career-high 382 passing yards. They will need to figure things out if they want to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Moore is an intriguing option to consider for DFS this week.