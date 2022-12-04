Kirk Cousins start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is having a great season and that has shocked some fans. While he’s heavily criticized, he’s playing good football and helping his team win games. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the New York Jets and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Through 11 games, Cousins has thrown for 2,760 yards and 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions. His 2,760 passing yards ranks 7th in the NFL. The biggest thing for Cousins this season has been limiting turnovers. With as much as they throw the ball, limiting turnovers is important, especially with their defensive struggles. I expect a relatively quiet week from Cousins in New York.

The Jets have one of the best passing defenses in the NFL as they are allowing 197.5 yards per game through the air which ranks 8th in the NFL. With as good as their defense has been, their offensive struggles have hurt the team in a big way. With Mike White taking over, their offense has been more competitive, giving the defense more breaks on the sideline.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Cousins should sit.