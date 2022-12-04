Adam Thielen start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

When wide receiver Adam Thielen is on the field, he is a threat to opposing defenses. Staying healthy has been the problem as he’s always banged up. This season, he has been healthy and has had a real impact on the Minnesota Vikings' success. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the New York Jets and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Adam Thielen

Through 11 games, Thielen has 54 catches for 553 yards and three touchdowns. Playing alongside Justin Jefferson has dropped his numbers a bit, but he also benefits from it. Teams have thrown many different things at the Vikings to stop Jefferson including double-teaming him which opens the field for Thielen.

The Jets have one of the more underrated defenses in the NFL. With Robert Saleh as head coach, they will always play good defense. They’re allowing 197.5 passing yards per game which ranks 8th in the NFL. I expect it to be a relatively quiet week for Thielen and the Vikings' passing offense.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Thielen should sit.