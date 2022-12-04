TJ Hockenson start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Tight end TJ Hockenson was one of the big names traded at the trade deadline. It was surprising to see the Detroit Lions move him within the division to a rival. Since being traded, Hockenson has played well. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the New York Jets and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings TE TJ Hockenson

In four games with the Vikings, Hockenson has 26 receptions for 192 yards and a touchdown. Kirk Cousins is targeting him a ton which shows the trust he has in his new tight end. Hockenson has been a big contributor in his short time in Minnesota and he could be a big reason for their success if they make a run come playoff time.

The New York Jets' defense has played well this season. They’re allowing 197.5 passing yards per game which ranks 8th in the NFL. Their struggling offense has hurt their defense as they don't get nearly enough breaks off the field with the lack of time of possession. Against tight ends, the Jets are giving up 8.6 DraftKings fantasy points to tight ends which ranks 12th in the NFL. While I expect their passing game to struggle a bit, look for a big game from Hockenson.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Hockenson should start.