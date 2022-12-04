Brian Robinson Jr. start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. is the RB1 for the future with the Washington Commanders. He’s had a good rookie season and coaches/personnel in the franchise really like him. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.

In eight games, Robinson has 126 carries for 467 yards and two touchdowns. For him to be out there, and having that much success after being shot in the preseason, is one of the more incredible things from this season.

The Giants have been a below-average defense this season. A big issue they have struggled with is injuries. They have also struggled against the run. They are allowing 138.9 rushing yards per game which ranks 26th in the NFL. This could be a big week for Robinson who is coming off an impressive game where he had 18 carries for 105 yards and two receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Robinson should start.