Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Running back Antonio Gibson has had an up-and-down year with the Washington Commanders. After everybody thought he would be the clear RB1 in Washington, the coaching staff became big fans of Brian Robinson Jr. during training camp. We look at Gibson’s Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders RB Antonio Gibson

Through 12 games, Gibson has 130 carries for 476 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 40 receptions for 306 yards and two touchdowns. He is on pace to set a career low in rushing yards and touchdowns. That was not expected after last season, as he broke 1,000 yards last year. Coming out of college, he was expected to be used more in the passing game like he has been this season. The 306 receiving yards is a career-high for him.

The Giants have had major struggles against the run this season. They are allowing 138.9 rushing yards per game which ranks 26th in the NFL. It’s a good matchup for both running backs, so we could see a good fantasy week from both Gibson and Robinson. I would choose Robinson between the two, but it could be a good week to stack them.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In DFS, Gibson is a decent option as he can make plays in the run-and-passing game.