Terry McLaurin start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been a WR1 in Washington since he was drafted. Unluckily for him, there have been questions at the quarterback position since he was drafted. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin

Through 12 games, McLaurin has 54 receptions for 840 yards and two touchdowns. His 840 yards ranks eighth among all NFL receivers. While McLaurin is extremely talented, his lack of touchdowns has hurt his fantasy output. This past week, McLaurin had just four receptions for 48 yards.

The Giants' pass defense is middle of the pack. They are allowing 216.3 passing yards per game this season which ranks 16th in the NFL. Opposing wide receivers are scoring 22.8 DraftKings fantasy points per game which ranks fourth in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, McLaurin should sit.