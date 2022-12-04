Logan Thomas start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Tight end Logan Thomas has had a quiet season. This isn't a surprise as Washington has had quarterback issues, but now they may have found their QB1 in Taylor Heinicke who is winning games. Hopefully, Heinicke and Thomas can build some chemistry to get him more involved in the offense. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders TE Logan Thomas

Through eight games, Thomas has 21 receptions for 190 yards and a touchdown. Thomas has dealt with injuries that have sidelined him a bit this season. Heinicke has tried getting him the ball more, but it just hasn’t worked out. He’s had 5+ targets in four games this season. I expect another quiet game from him this week.

The Giants' defense has been a bit below average this season. They’re allowing 216.3 passing yards per game which ranks 16th in the NFL. This is actually a good matchup for Thomas as the Giants struggle against tight ends. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, the Giants are allowing 11.5 points to tight ends per game which ranks 28th in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Thomas should sit.