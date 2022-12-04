Daniel Jones start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Quarterback Daniel Jones has improved this season under first-year head coach Brian Daboll. Since being drafted high in the first round, New York Giants fans have been critical of Jones. He has led his team to a 7-4 record and a spot in the playoffs so far this season. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the Washington Commanders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Daniel Jones

Jones has thrown for 2,165 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. Limiting turnovers has been crucial for him and that’s been a big reason for the Giants success. He’s thrown interceptions in three games and the Giants lost two of those. His rushing ability is underrated as well as he has 79 carries for 451 yards and four touchdowns.

The Commanders have played well against the pass this season. They’re allowing 201.6 passing yards per game which ranks 10th in the NFL. That is great compared to last year when they had the worst passing defense in the NFL. They’re doing this without their top pass rusher in Chase Young as well. He has been reported to return soon, but it seems his injury is still lingering. I expect them to limit Jones this week.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Jones should sit.