Darius Slayton start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Darius Slayton is the leading receiver for the New York Giants this season. With Sterling Shepard going down with an ACL injury in Week 3, they’ve needed Slayton to step up. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the Washington Commanders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Darius Slayton

Through 10 games, Slayton has 27 receptions for 476 yards and two touchdowns. It’s not one of his best seasons, but he has played decent the past few weeks. He’s had 55+ receiving yards in five straight games. Look for another good week from him in the divisional rivalry.

The Commanders’ passing defense has taken far strides from last season. They’re allowing 201.6 passing yards per game which ranks 10th in the NFL compared to last season where they had the worst passing defense in the NFL. They have also been without their best pass rusher in Chase Young who has been reportedly expected to make his season debut the past few weeks.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Slayton should start.