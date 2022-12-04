Daniel Bellinger start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Tight end Daniel Bellinger has shown that he can be a great tight end in New York. The only issue has been injuries this season. If he can stay healthy through the rest of the season, he will make a big impact on this offense. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the Washington Commanders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants TE Daniel Bellinger

Bellinger has been out since October 23 with an eye injury. While on the field, Daniel Jones showed he liked getting him the ball. I expect that to happen when Bellinger returns. In seven games, Bellinger has 16 receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns. He’s currently questionable this week and has been limited at practice.

The Commanders' pass defense is much better this year than it was last season. after having the worst passing defense in the NFL last year, they are allowing 201.6 passing yards per game which ranks 10th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, opposing tight ends are scoring 6.3 points against the Commanders which is the second-best in the NFL. I would stay away from Berlinger this week.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Bellinger should sit.