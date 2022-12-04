Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans are hoping to get back into the win column, but they’ll have to overcome one of the best teams in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles on the schedule. Ryan Tannehill’s veteran experience may serve him well in this matchup, but can he outplay one of the league’s best defenses to warrant consideration as a fantasy starter?

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

After two 19-point fantasy performances in Weeks 10 and 11, Tannehill fell back down to earth in a quiet outing versus the Bengals last week. The veteran signal-caller completed 22 of his 32 passing attempts for 291 yards, but he failed to throw a touchdown as he snapped a two-game streak with a passing score. As a result, Tannehill posted a humbling 12.54 fantasy point stat line last week, which looks much more in line for a Titans team that leans on the run game more heavily versus the passing game.

The Titans rank ninth in rush attempts this season, which is a vast discrepancy compared to their pass attempts ranking of 30th in the NFL. They simply don’t throw the ball enough for Tannehill to be considered a solid viable option in fantasy lineups, but the cherry on the cake is the opponent on deck for Week 13. The Eagles' defense has been stout on all levels, and it shows in their rankings versus opposing signal-callers. Philadelphia gives up the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and they allow the second-fewest passing yards per game this season.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Tannehill has not put up nearly enough production to warrant consideration as a fantasy starter, and the daunting matchup on deck should make this decision an easy one for fantasy managers. Avoid the Titans signal-caller and keep Tannehill on the bench for this week.