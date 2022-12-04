Treylon Burks start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will look to bounce back from last week’s loss as they travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13. While the Titans have been noteworthy for their efficient run game, rookie wideout Treylon Burks has emerged as a legitimate option in the passing game. After two encouraging performances, does the rookie make sense as a fantasy starter in Week 13?

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Treylon Burks

Burks continues to illustrate that he has the most upside of all Titans’ wideouts after finishing with 17.0 PPR fantasy points in last week’s loss to the Bengals. His Week 12 stat line marks back-to-back performances with 15+ PPR fantasy points, with 51 of his 70 receiving yards coming on a highlight-reel catch from Ryan Tannehill. Granted, his lone score came off a recovery after Derrick Henry fumbled en route to the end zone, but his production after the past two games at the very least should command the attention of fantasy managers.

Burks’ production last week against a tough matchup with the Bengals is encouraging given that the Eagles are next on deck, who have one of the better secondary units in the NFL. Philadelphia allows the eight-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts and gives up the second-fewest passing yards per game to opponents. Given the small sample size of production so far, the sound strategy going forward is to leverage Burks as a flex option in favorable matchups. The Eagles’ more than capable defense this week, however, counters that strategy in Week 13.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Burks’ emerging status in the Titans’ passing game makes him worth a roster spot for the remainder of the season, but the rookie is better suited when the opposing matchup is favorable. Given that it is not the case this week, Burks is best kept on the bench in fantasy leagues.