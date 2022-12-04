Robert Woods start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will look to rebound from their loss to the Bengals last week as they travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13. While the Titans have not been shy about relying on the run game, their acquisition of Robert Woods this offseason has failed to pay off so far. Does the veteran wideout have any upside in this week’s matchup in order to draw consideration as a fantasy starter?

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Robert Woods

Fantasy football managers, and the Titans front office, expected Woods to enter this season as the clear WR1. But through 11 games it's clear that he has been anything but the top pass catcher in this offense, with rookie wideout Treylon Burks quickly rising more upside among all of Tennesee’s receivers. The 30-year-old veteran has produced only 32 receptions on 56 targets for 351 yards and one touchdown in 11 games this season, and the lack of production makes it difficult to see any fantasy upside from plugging him into lineups.

That belief should continue in Week 13 against one of the better secondary units in the NFL. The Eagles surrender the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, and they give up the second-fewest passing yards per game among all teams. It doesn’t help that the Titans rank 30th in pass attempts this season, but when Ryan Tannehill has thrown the ball it’s clear that he is not looking toward Woods on a consistent basis.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Woods has boasted little to no fantasy appeal this season and it’s hard to believe that will change versus one of the league’s best defenses this season. Keep the veteran wideout on the bench or at this rate, keep him on the waiver wire moving forward.