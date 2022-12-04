Austin Hooper start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will look to get back into the win column as they travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13. Philadelphia boasts one of the league’s better overall defenses in football, but the Titans will need to keep them honest with a dual game plan on offense. Can tight end Austin Hooper make the case as an under-the-radar starter in fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans TE Austin Hooper

Hooper’s fantasy peak this season may be in the rearview mirror after posting a 19.6 PPR scoring performance versus the Packers in Week 11. But last week the Titans’ tight end rightfully fell back down to earth, finishing with three catches for 40 yards and a total of 6.0 PPR fantasy points. The discrepancy over the last two weeks is clearly the lack of finding the end zone, as Hooper had two receiving touchdowns in Week 11 while going without a score last week. Like many tight ends in fantasy right now, it’s clear his ceiling is very touchdown-dependent each week.

Lack of opportunities to make plays downfield isn’t helping his case either, as it is no secret that Tennesee prefers to run the ball as opposed to throwing. The Titans rank ninth in rushing attempts per game while they are second to last in passing attempts per game. If the lack of shots downfield doesn’t give enough cause for concern this week, then Hooper’s matchup should seal the deal. The Eagles allow the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends, and their defense allows the second-fewest yards per game to opponents.

Start or sit in Week 13?

The tight end spot in fantasy football is undoubtedly thin in depth, but Hooper’s reliance on touchdowns makes him a risky play. The Titans' tight end is better kept on the bench this week.