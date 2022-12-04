Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles moved to double-digit wins on the season as they bested the Packers last week in a 40-33 victory. Philadelphia’s highest-scoring total of the season came alongside a dominant performance from Miles Sanders in the running game. With the Tennesee Titans on deck this week, can Sanders put together another seismic performance that makes him a lock-in starter among fantasy lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Sanders eliminated any bubbling concerns as he snapped his two-game slump with an explosive performance last week versus the Packers. The Eagles tailback had a season-high 31.0 PPR fantasy performance thanks to a stat line of 21 carries for 143 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Though he did not start the game, as Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell took carries on the first drive, Sanders quelled any worries by putting together a season-high in rushing yards while adding three receptions for 17 yards.

The Eagles’ offense is one of the most efficient in the NFL right now and Sanders looks to have carved out a permanent role. That in itself should give him the benefit of the doubt even against tougher opponents, such as this week versus the Titans. Tennesee is allowing the third-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs and surrenders the third-fewest rushing yards per game overall. While on paper that may seem like a justification to be cautious, Philadelphia’s offense is too skilled to consider sitting most players given that scoring opportunities should arise. While Sanders may not put together back-to-back performances like last week, he should still see goal-line opportunities as the Eagles can move the chains with ease.

Start or sit in Week 13?

The Titans’ track record against running backs is noteworthy but Sanders has a prominent role in one of the league’s most efficient offenses. Start him with a solid RB2 upside in this week’s lineups.