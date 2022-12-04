DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to make it three-straight wins as they play host to the Tennesee Titans in Week 13. Though the Eagles bested the Packers to the tune of 40-33 last week, second-year wideout Devonta Smith had a relatively quiet night in the box score. Can Smith bounce back this week and make the case as a fantasy starter?

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

Smith has been dealing with a groin injury this week but the expectation is that it should not force him to miss Sunday’s contest. He should continue to operate as the Eagles clear WR2/3 alongside AJ Brown, which has worked to his advantage for this season. Smith averages 12.1 PPR fantasy points per game and has finished in double-digit scoring in two of his last three matchups. While the Titans' secondary can hold its own, they have been exploited by opposing receivers already this season.

Tennesee gives up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts at a mark of 26.2. Their 31st-ranked pass defense allows an average of 266.7 yards per game through the air, which should be music to the ears of Jalen Hurts. While the groin injury will be key to monitor for Smith, his volume of targets as of late gives no reason to worry. The second-year wideout now has three straight games with at least eight targets and that trend should continue against a leaky Titans secondary.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Though the Eagles have had tremendous success in running the ball it should not come at the expense of Smith’s fantasy ceiling this week. Start the second-year wideout as a WR2/3 with flex appeal.