Opening odds for Raiders vs. Rams matchup in Week 14 on Thursday Night Football

The NFL is working through the Week 13 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. The Raiders and Rams will face off this coming week at SoFi Stadium on Thursday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET

The Raiders are coming off a good win against the Chargers, taking them to 5-7 on the season, while the Rams are coming off a close game, but loss against the Seahawks to take them to 3-9. The Raiders continue to have instant offense with Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs, but their defense remains a big weak spot. The Rams are reeling from losing Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald and are just rying to get through the season.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Raiders vs. Rams in their Week 14 matchup.

December 4

Point spread: Raiders -6

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Raiders -215, Rams +185

November 29

Point spread: Raiders -4

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Raiders -205, Rams +175

Early pick: Raiders -6

It’s tough picking the Raiders with the points, but there’s no doubt they have the skill players to put up points, while the Rams do not. My confidence in Derek Carr remains low, but Adams and Jacobs are playing too well to bet against them with John Wolford leading the Rams.