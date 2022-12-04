Opening odds for Jets vs. Bills matchup in Week 14

The NFL is working through the Week 13 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. The New York Jets and Buffalo Bills will face off this coming week at Highmark Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Jets had a chance to come back against the Vikings in Week 13, but Mike White threw an interception to seal the loss. The Bills took down the Patriots on Thursday Night Football to open Week 13 but did not look convincing doing so. The Jets won this matchup earlier in the season so Buffalo will be looking for revenge here.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Jets vs. Bills in their Week 14 matchup.

December 4

Point spread: Bills -9.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Bills -460, Jets +370

November 29

Point spread: Bills -9.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Bills -460, Jets +370

Early pick: Jets -9.5

Bills should win this one, but we know what happened in Week 9 when the Jets won 20-17. Mike White isn’t the answer, but he’s showing enough to keep them in games late, while the Jets strength, their defense, continues to play well overall.