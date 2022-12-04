Opening odds for Browns vs. Bengals matchup in Week 14

The NFL is working through the Week 13 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will face off this coming week at Paycor Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Well, the Browns would have lost last week if only offensive touchdowns were counted. They took down the Houston Texans 27-14 on the heels of three defensive/special teams scores. Deshaun Watson was awful in his first game off suspension, throwing for 131 yards and an INT.

The Bengals were able to pull off a huge win over the Kansas City Chiefs at home 27-24 on Sunday. Cincy trailed 24-17 and scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to secure the win on an 8-yard Chris Evans’ TD pass. The Bengals kept pace with the Ravens in the AFC North and also made things very interesting in the AFC for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Browns vs. Bengals in their Week 14 matchup.

December 4

Point spread: Bengals -4

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Bengals -195, Browns +165

November 29

Point spread: Bengals -3.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Bengals -180, Browns +155

Early pick: Bengals -4

There shouldn’t be any confidence that Watson can lead a team at this time. He has played very little meaningful football in the past two seasons. The Browns barely got past the Houston Texans at home, it took more of a defensive effort. Cincinnati just took down arguably the best team in the NFL at home. This line should move and if you can get the Bengals at -3 or even -3.5 that’s super favorable.