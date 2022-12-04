Opening odds for Vikings vs. Lions matchup in Week 14

The NFL is working through the Week 13 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions will face off this coming week at Ford Field, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Both teams enter this contest off wins in Week 13. The Vikings had to sweat out their game against the Jets and intercepted Mike White on the final drive to seal the win. The Lions had a much easier time in a blowout victory against the Jaguars at home.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Vikings vs. Lions in their Week 14 matchup.

December 4

Point spread: Vikings -2.5

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Vikings -140, Lions +120

November 29

Point spread: Vikings -3

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Vikings -150, Lions +130

Early pick: Lions +2.5

The Lions have now won four of their last five and their only loss was a three point defeat to the Bills. There is no doubt that the Vikings have the ability to win games with their 10-2 record, but they almost always do so by holding onto a win by a handful of points. The Lions lost to them earlier in the year, but by just four points and with a comeback victory. This time in Detroit, I see this game being a pick’em.