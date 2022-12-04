Opening odds for Eagles vs. Giants matchup in Week 14

The NFL is working through the Week 13 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants will face off this coming week at MetLife Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Eagles head into this game with an 11-1 record off a win against the Tennessee Titans. Quarterback Jalen Hurts had a day throwing three touchdown passes and running in another score. The Giants are 7-4-1 as they come into this matchup off of a tie to the Washington Commanders. While ties already stink, this one could end up playing major playoff implications with Wild card spots. A win this week is even more important.

The Giants played for the tie and that’s exactly what they got in a 20-20 match against the Washington Commanders in Week 13. New York had a chance to go for it on 4th and 3 with a few minutes left in overtime and opted to punt. Graham Gano missed a 58-yard FG later in the game as time expired and the Giants and Commanders each have a tie. It isn’t the end of the world for either team in trying to get into the postseason.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Eagles vs. Giants in their Week 14 matchup.

December 4

Point spread: Eagles -6.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Eagles -275, Giants +230

November 29

Point spread: Eagles -6

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Eagles -250, Giants +210

Early pick: Eagles -6.5

If you can get the Eagles at this line, go for it. Philly just decimated the Titans and that game was supposed to be competitive. The Giants may play the Eagles somewhat close but the Eagles are a way more talented team. This feels like a game that either is close or ends in a Philly bloodbath. We should see the line move to at least 7.5 or even 8 at some books. Home-road shouldn’t matter in this instance, there will be plenty of Eagles fans at MetLife Stadium next Sunday.